Madras University adds more seats in executive MBA programme

March 28, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The University of Madras will offer two new postgraduate courses from the next academic year. An MBA in digital marketing under the choice-based credit system from the Department of Management Studies (DoMS) and an MSc in multimedia by the Department of Journalism and Communication will be offered.

The DoMS has also increased the number of seats for the weekend self-supportive executive MBA programme to 55 from the current 50 seats. Five seats will be reserved for foreign nationals and candidates from NRI category.

Revised norms

Henceforth any candidate who has qualified in any undergraduate programme except fine arts and languages from any university may apply for the University’s MA degree in economics under the CBCS scheme. Until now admission was restricted to graduates in BA in economics/B Com/BA corporate secretaryship/BBA/BSc mathematics and BSc statistics.

The eligibility criteria for admission to MSc biophysics has been revised as well. Only candidates with BSc physics will be eligible for admission to MSc biophysics programme. Earlier candidates with BSc physics/ chemistry, BSc in any life sciences, provided the candidate had studied mathematics till class 12 were allowed to apply. The University did not recognise MSc biophysics as equivalent to MSc physics.

