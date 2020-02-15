Madras School of Economics to have research centre

The Madras School of Economics will be declared an Institute of Special Importance and be allowed to award its own degrees and diplomas. And necessary changes will be made in the relevant laws.

On the land adjacent to the MSE’s present campus, a Centre for Public Finance is proposed to be established. The government will provide the land and a corpus grant of ₹5 crore for the purpose.

Finance Minister O. Panneerselvam in his Budget speech on Friday said such a centre was necessary the State government accounted for a larger share in the overall public expenditure in the country. Given the growing complexity of the economic environment high quality policy advice from a dedicated institution was required, he explained. “The centre would study the public finance issues in detail from the perspective of the States, and specifically Tamil Nadu.The centre will do research in public finance, provide policy advice to the government and run academic courses,” he said.

Higher education

The Budget has set aside ₹5,052.84 crore for higher education for 2020-21. It has allocated ₹506.04 crore to enroll poor students in higher education.

The Government College of Engineering, Coimbatore, which is completing 75 years in 2020, will receive a special grant of ₹10 crore to upgrade its facilities.

In a bid to involve alumni, the government has announced that it would match the contribution by its alumni on the occasion of the platinum jubilee for further development of the institution.

Annamalai University will receive ₹225.78 crore to tide over its financial crisis and the University of Madras has been allocated a special grant of ₹11.72 crore to enable the institution pay pension to its retired staff. The Budget has also allocated ₹91.50 crore towards block grants for State universities.

Funds are proposed to set up a Centre of Excellence for canoeing and kayaking at the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University. It has centres of excellence for table tennis, badminton and sports bio mechanics. Mr. Panneerselvam said the facilities would be used to create a high performance sports centre for use by “athletes with national and international potential”.