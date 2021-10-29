Tamil Nadu

Madras Regiment, INS Mysore exchange mementos

Rear Admiral Samir Saxena, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Policy and Plan) and Brigadier Rajeshwar Singh, Commandant of MRC, exchanging the mementos.  

Mementos were exchanged between the Madras Regiment and Indian Naval ship, INS Mysore, at the Sri Nagesh Barracks of the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) in Wellington here on Thursday.

The affiliation between INS Mysore and the Madras Regiment is 18-years-old, dating back to November 17, 2003, when a charter of affiliation was signed for this historic relationship that provided greater synergy among all ranks, and fostered a sense of camaraderie. The mementos were exchanged between Rear Admiral Samir Saxena, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Policy and Plan) and Brigadier Rajeshwar Singh, Commandant of the MRC. Many serving officers, their families and veterans were present, the release said.


