HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madras Medical Mission sets up Surgical Oncology Department

The facility offers diagnostic services, curative (surgical, chemotherapy) and palliative treatment for head and neck tumours, chest, gastrointestinal and skin cancers and soft tissue and bone sarcomas

June 14, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras Medical Mission (MMM) has set up a Surgical Oncology Department to address the growing number of cancer patients in India and to ensure timely intervention in these cases. Senthil Kumar A.C., Head of Surgical Oncology, said: “The Health Secretary of Tamil Nadu had stated last year that the incidence of cancer patients in Tamil Nadu is slowly on the rise and MMM sees it as a call to action. Cancer treatment does not end with radiation or chemotherapy alone, the allied specialties including physiotherapy, dental, ENT, pain services and psychiatry are also involved in the rehabilitation of such patients.” The facility offers diagnostic services, curative (surgical, chemotherapy) and palliative treatment for head and neck tumours, chest, gastrointestinal and skin cancers and soft tissue and bone sarcomas.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.