The last few decades of the 19th century marked the beginning of organised political activities across British India. Organisations such as the Madras Mahajana Sabha in the South and the Poona Sarvajanik Sabha and the Bombay Presidency Association in other parts spearheaded the political activities at the regional level. They played a crucial role in the nationalist struggle before the formation of the Indian National Congress in 1885.

The history of the Madras Mahajana Sabha is closely linked to the growth of public opinion in the South. Historian R. Suntharalingam, in his book Politics and Nationalist Awakening in South India, 1852-1891, wrote: “The formation of the Madras Mahajana Sabha was the first significant attempt on the part of the professional elite at attaining organisational unity by affiliating the numerous political bodies which had sprung up in different parts of South India, while the decision to hold a conference of these associations a few months later represented the first tangible effort at reaching a political consensus on the important issues of the day.”

Formation of the Sabha

The Sabha was formally inaugurated on May 16, 1884, in the presence of G. Subramania Iyer, M. Viraraghavachari, P. Ananda Charlu, P. Rangiah Naidu, Balaji Rao, and Salem Ramaswamy Mudaliar. The objectives of the new association were defined on the same day. Balaji Rao envisaged a dual function for the Sabha. First, it was “to bring before our rulers the views of the public and to correctly represent to the Government [the British government] what our needs are and to suggest remedies.” Second, it was to devise means “to improve the condition of the people”. Rangiah Naidu suggested that the association establish ties with institutions of a similar nature in other Presidencies, the historian noted in his book.

The first conference of the Sabha was held in Madras during the last week of 1884 and the first week of 1885. According to the proceedings of the first conference, a copy of which was available with the National Library of India, any native aged over 21 was admitted to the Sabha as a member. The management of the Sabha was vested with a committee, elected from among the members, once a year.

Rangaiah Naidu was elected as the first president of the Sabha. He continued to hold the office until he died in 1902. Ananda Charlu and Viraraghavachari were elected as joint secretaries.

Education played an important part in the selection of the leaders of the Sabha. No less than 19 of the 36 members of the committee had a university degree or its equivalent. They belonged to one of the independent professions such as law, journalism, or medicine, Suntharalingam noted. The Sabha functioned in a well-organised manner with five sub-committees for education, local self-government, public finance, economics, and public health and miscellaneous. It also undertook field studies and published research reports that drew the attention of relevant bodies.

Gandhi, Congress and Sabha

The most political phase of the Sabha was when the Congress transformed its approach to the nationalist struggle under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi. Even before Gandhi started spearheading the freedom movement, the Sabha was associated with him. In 1896, Gandhi addressed the Sabha about the problems faced by Indians in South Africa. Since then, the members of the Sabha became ardent admirers of Gandhi.

When the Congress adopted the attainment of Swaraj by peaceful and legitimate means as its objective, the Madras Mahajana Sabha, too, subscribed to it. In 1929, following the Lahore session of the Congress, the Sabha accepted that Swaraj meant complete independence from British rule, a report in The Hindu on July 6, 1990, noted.

The Sabha had elected delegates to represent the annual sessions of the Congress, making it synonymous with those of the provincial Congress. It also played a significant role in establishing the Provincial Congress Committees in the South. The Hindu also quoted Umapathi Mudaliar, one of the oldest members of the Sabha, as saying: “Till Sathyamurthi Bhavan was built, the Sabha premises functioned as the headquarters of the provincial Congress. The leaders would meet on the Sabha premises to discuss all communications from the National Congress and to plan for course of action jointly.” It also extended material and financial resources to the Congress when it contested elections to the Central and Provincial legislatures.

British restrictions

After the failure of the Second Round Table Conference in 1931, Gandhi decided to resume the Civil Disobedience Movement. On January 4, 1932, the British government arrested Gandhi and declared the Indian National Congress an unlawful organisation. Two weeks later, the Chief Secretary to the British government sent a notice to the members of the Sabha banning them from dealing with its funds.

According to the notice, reported by The Hindu on January 31, 1932: “The Local Government has reason to believe that the following persons — M. Bhaktavatsalam, S. Venkataraman, C. Venkatarangam Naidu, and C. Ranganayakulu — have the custody of funds of the Madras Mahajana Sabha and the said funds are intended to be used for the purpose of the All India Congress Working Committee and of the Tamil Nadu Provincial Congress Committee, both unlawful associations... The said persons shall until further orders refrain from paying, delivering, transferring or otherwise dealing in any manner whatsoever with the said funds.”

Later years

Following the launch of the Quit India Movement by Gandhi in 1942, the British government banned the Congress. To focus public opinion on various issues, members of the Sabha organised various committees between 1942 and 1945. The Sabha severely opposed the abolition of prohibition. It also started a charkha club and bought a few charkhas to give training in spinning, The Hindu reported.

Since 1947, after India’s Independence, the Sabha distanced itself from politics and concentrated only on cultural activities, besides amelioration of social problems. The 140-year-old Sabha now functions in its building on Anna Salai opposite the Tamil Nadu Government Multi-Super-Speciality Hospital.

