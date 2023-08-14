Madras Institute of Development Studies gives a glimpse of the collection of rare books on Indian Independence

August 14, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

To mark this year’s Independence Day celebrations, the Madras Institute of Development Studies (MIDS) opened a five-day exhibition on Monday, offering a glimpse of its collection of rare and unique books on various aspects of the colonial history and the Independence movement.

Inaugurating the exhibition, former Chief Election Commissioner N. Gopalaswami, who is now the Chairperson of MIDS, said the institute had a well-curated collection of over 63,000 books, of which a select few related to Indian Independence would be on display at the exhibition. He encouraged the public to not only visit the exhibition but also make use of the institute’s library.

L. Venkatachalam, Officiating Director, MIDS, said though the institute was often associated with economics, its library was equipped with books on a wide range of topics, which the public can make use of. While borrowing is not allowed, people can use the library to read and also take copies if necessary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rangaiah Murugan, Librarian, MIDS, said the books exhibited showcased different aspects of India’s freedom movement and included many rare books that were not available in print anymore. The exhibition is open from 10.30 a.m. till 5 p.m. till Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT