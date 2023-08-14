HamberMenu
Madras Institute of Development Studies gives a glimpse of the collection of rare books on Indian Independence

The exhibition is open from 10.30 a.m. till 5 p.m. till Friday. Though the institute was often associated with economics, its library was well-equipped with books on a wide range of topics, says its Officiating Director

August 14, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Visitors at the book exhibition being organised by the Madras Institute of Development Studies in Adyar on Monday.

Visitors at the book exhibition being organised by the Madras Institute of Development Studies in Adyar on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

To mark this year’s Independence Day celebrations, the Madras Institute of Development Studies (MIDS) opened a five-day exhibition on Monday, offering a glimpse of its collection of rare and unique books on various aspects of the colonial history and the Independence movement.

Inaugurating the exhibition, former Chief Election Commissioner N. Gopalaswami, who is now the Chairperson of MIDS, said the institute had a well-curated collection of over 63,000 books, of which a select few related to Indian Independence would be on display at the exhibition. He encouraged the public to not only visit the exhibition but also make use of the institute’s library.

L. Venkatachalam, Officiating Director, MIDS, said though the institute was often associated with economics, its library was equipped with books on a wide range of topics, which the public can make use of. While borrowing is not allowed, people can use the library to read and also take copies if necessary.

Rangaiah Murugan, Librarian, MIDS, said the books exhibited showcased different aspects of India’s freedom movement and included many rare books that were not available in print anymore. The exhibition is open from 10.30 a.m. till 5 p.m. till Friday.

