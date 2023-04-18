ADVERTISEMENT

Madras High Court warns fishermen families against blocking vehicular traffic on Marina Loop Road

April 18, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Justices S.S. Sundar and P.B. Balaji say, ever since they ordered eviction of fish stalls encroaching upon the carriageway, judges and other motorists are unable to use the road because of protests and blocking of traffic

Mohamed Imranullah S.

Fisherman and residents of Nochikuppam staged a sit-in-protest the eviction of the road-side fish stalls on Marina Loop Road in Chennai on April 17, 2023 | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

The Madras High Court on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 warned fishermen families against indulging in protests such as blocking of vehicular traffic in protest against an order passed by it last week to evict the fish vendors who had encroached upon the carriageway on the Loop Road of Marina beach in Chennai.

Justices S.S. Sundar and P.B. Balaji told Additional Advocate General J. Ravindran that judges, who commute through the road regularly to reach the High Court on a daily basis, and other motorists had not been allowed to use the Loop Road ever since the eviction order was passed on April 11.

ALSO READ
Fishermen protest against removal of stalls on Marina Loop Road

“After our interim order, we are unable to use the road. We strongly condemn everyone who feel that they can show their strength to the court. People must know that they cannot take law into their hands. We cannot tolerate this kind of behaviour,” the senior judge in the Division Bench told the AAG.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ravindran told the court that the Greater Chennai Corporation had implemented the court order despite severe resistance from the fishermen. He said, the corporation wants to relocate the vendors peacefully to a fish market under construction and not indulge in any forceful eviction.

ALSO READ
Western side of Loop Road cleared of fish stalls, Corporation continue eviction till April 18

Till such relocation, the vendors would be regulated and it would be ensured that they do not pose any hindrance to vehicular traffic on the Loop Road, the AAG assured the court. After hearing him, the Division Bench decided to pass further interim orders in the case on Wednesday.

Earlier, when the judges highlighted that numerous illegal eateries too had cropped up on the Loop Road pavement, the AAG said, the Corporation had issued notices to those eateries and that they remain closed at present. The closure of the eateries would reduce the number of motor vehicles parked on the road, he added.

ALSO READ
‘Satellite beach’ comes up on Marina Loop Road

When a counsel representing a fishermen representative read out an order passed by the National Green Tribunal in 2015 permitting GCC to relay the Loop Road, the judges said, there was not even a single sentence in that order about any traditional right enjoyed by the fishermen to squat over a public road.

“It is the obligation of the Corporation to keep all public roads free of encroachments. The fishermen cannot seek a right to encroach such roads. Some vested interests appear to be misleading the fishermen. If we allow fish stalls on both sides of the road, do you expect motorists to fly over the road,” Justice Sundar asked.

ALSO READ
Nochikuppam tense as civic officials try to remove roadside fish stalls

Further, wondering whether the counsel, representing the fishermen, had ever visited the illegal eateries on the Loop Road, the judge said: “We will sponsor your dinner today. You go there and see how the sea food is being cooked unhygienically right on the pavement. The dining area is also on the pavement and yet food is sold at high prices.”

Agreeing to hear all stakeholders before passing final orders in the case and that any individual or fishermen association could get impleaded in the suo motu writ petition taken up by the court to free the Loop Road, the judges said, they could show some indulgence if the fish vendors could regulate themselves until the construction of the fish market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US