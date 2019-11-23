Madras High Court upholds life term for man who raped mentally challenged woman

Confirming the life sentence awarded to a man by a lower court for the rape and murder of a mentally challenged woman, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday observed that unless strict laws were enacted to deter people from committing such crimes, victims will not get justice.

The court was hearing the criminal appeal filed by Eswaran from Kilvelur in Nagapattinam district. He was convicted by the I Additional District and Sessions Judge, Thanjavur and awarded life sentences under Section 302 (Murder) and Section 376 (Rape) of the Indian Penal Code to run concurrently.

Eswaran raped and murdered a mentally challenged woman in a quarry in Kilvelur. The convict filed a criminal appeal against the lower court’s judgment. The lower court had also imposed him a fine of ₹20,000 on him. Hearing the appeal, a Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and N. Anand Venkatesh observed that though it was a fit case to impose death sentence on the accused, the trial court had rendered that the case in hand did not fall in the category of rarest of rare cases. “It is apropos and is saddening to note that nowadays, the commission of the offence of rape on mentally challenged women were mushrooming and stringent action must be taken against such culprits”.

The statistics on sexual violence against women in India were scary, and several organisations are working to combat the threat of violence against women, the court said.

Pointing out to the fact that death punishment was given for such crimes in countries like Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Iran and Saudi Arabia, the court said that unless strict laws were enacted and high penalty imposed to deter people from committing such crimes, victims cannot get justice.

“Mahatma Gandhi said that the day a woman can walk freely on the roads at night, that day we can say that India has achieved independence. It is a million dollar question as to whether women in India enjoy such independence”, the court said and dismissed the criminal appeal.