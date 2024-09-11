A public interest litigation (PIL) petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Centre to tax petrol and diesel under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime and consequently, ensure uniform prices for the two commodities across the country.

The petition has been listed for hearing before the first Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice D. Krishnakumar and Justice P.B. Balaji on Wednesday (September 11, 2024). Chennai-based advocate C. Kanagaraj had filed the plea insisting upon the reduction of the fuel prices and maintaining uniformity across the country.

The imposition of GST on petroleum products had remained a contentious issue even after its implementation with respect to all other goods and services because the State governments earn a considerable revenue through the imposition of independent taxes on the sale of those products.

Section 9(2) of the Central GST Act of 2017 states that the GST on the supply of petroleum crude, high speed diesel, motor spirit (commonly known as petrol), natural gas and aviation turbine fuel would be levied with effect from such date as may be notified by the government on the recommendations of the GST council.

However, the Centre had so far not notified the date due to lack of consensus from the State governments. The PIL petitioner claimed that there would be a considerable drop in the prices of the petroleum products if they were brought under the GST cover and that consumers would stand to benefit.

Claiming to have made a representation in this regard as early as October 12, 2023, the petitioner had made the Union Finance Ministry, the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Tamil Nadu government as well as the major public sector as well as private sector oil companies as respondents to his petition.