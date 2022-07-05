Madras High Court to hear on Wednesday plea to stall AIADMK’s July 11 meet

The appeal was filed by O. Panneerselvam. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

July 05, 2022 12:27 IST

Single judge accepts plea for an urgent hearing of the case

Justice Krishnan Ramasamy of the Madras High Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on Wednesday a plea by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader O. Panneerselvam to stall the general council meet scheduled to be held on July 11.

The judge accepted a request made for urgent hearing of the case and directed the Registry to list it for hearing on Wednesday. He had on June 22 refused to stall the June 23 general council meet leading to an appeal heard at midnight.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and Sunder Mohan heard the appeal between 3 a.m. and 4.40 a.m. on June 23 and restrained the general council from passing any resolution except the 23 draft resolutions approved by Mr. Panneerselvam.

However, the June 23 general council rejected all those 23 resolutions and decided to hold its next meet on July 11. When the Bench was approached on Monday to stall the next meet, it said it would have to be heard first by a single judge since it gives rise to a fresh cause of action.

Hence, a new plea has now been moved before Justice Ramasamy where it has been argued that a minimum of 15 days notice ought to have been given to the general council members before convening the meet.