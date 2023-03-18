HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madras High Court to hear on Sunday, a plea to stay AIADMK general secretary election

Expelled leader P.H. Manoj Pandian has moved an application against the election notification that the party issued on Friday evening

March 18, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mohamed Imranullah S.
Expelled AIADMK leader P.H. Manoj Pandian. File

Expelled AIADMK leader P.H. Manoj Pandian. File | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

The Madras High Court on Saturday agreed to hold a special sitting on Sunday to hear an urgent plea moved by AIADMK expelled leader P.H. Manoj Pandian, to stay the elections notified by the party to the post of general secretary.

ALSO READ
Edappadi K. Palaniswami files nomination papers for post of AIADMK’s general secretary

Justice K. Kumaresh Babu will be hearing the case in his chambers in the High Court. Mr. Pandian’s counsel-on-record, S. Elambharathi, had shot an urgent email to the High Court’s Registrar (Judicial) on Saturday seeking an urgent hearing against the election notification issued on Friday.

His plea was taken to the notice of the judge, who agreed to hear the matter on Sunday after the applicant’s counsel served papers on the counsel for the AIADMK and its general council. The party’s general council, had, at a July 11 2022 meeting, revived the post of general secretary and had decided to conduct elections to the post.

On the morning of Friday, March 17, the judge had adjourned to April 11, the applications filed by Mr. Pandian and two other expelled leaders, R. Vaithilingam and J.C.D. Prabhakar, seeking to injunct the party from giving effect to the resolutions passed at the July 11 general council meeting.

ALSO READ
Deposed AIADMK coordinator Panneerselvam accuses party’s interim general secretary Palaniswami of being dictatorial

At that time, Senior Counsel P.S. Raman, representing the applicants, had sought the liberty of the court to make a mention for urgent hearing of the case if the party issued a notification for the general secretary election, before April 11.

Within hours of his seeking this liberty, on Friday evening, the party issued a notification stating that the nominations for the election to the post of general secretary could be filed between from 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 18 till 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19. The nominations would be scrutinised on Monday, March 20, and they could be withdrawn until Tuesday, March 21, the notification said. If there was a contest, then polling would take place on March 26 and the votes would be counted on March 27, the notification read.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / state politics / court administration

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.