ADVERTISEMENT

Madras High Court to constitute special bench for ensuring early disposal of MP/MLA cases in Tamil Nadu & Puducherry

November 22, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala says, he has already issued instructions to the Registry with respect to constitution of the special bench in accordance with Supreme Court directive

Mohamed Imranullah S
Mohamed Imranullah S.

A view of the Madras High Court in Chennai. File | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

The Madras High Court is all set to constitute a special bench to ensure early disposal of criminal cases pending against sitting as well as former MPs and MLAs in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry by issuing necessary directions to the special courts seized of such cases.

Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala on Wednesday said, he had already issued instructions in this regard to the High Court Registry and that the special bench would be in place soon in accordance with a directive issued by the Supreme Court on November 9, 2023.

ALSO READ
Madras High Court to examine all verdicts delivered by special courts for MP/MLA cases following complaints of illegalities

Presiding over the first Division Bench along with Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy, the Chief Justice adjourned the hearing on a connected suo motu writ petition, taken up by the court in 2020, to December 18 and said, the special bench would be in place by then.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During the hearing of the suo motu case, advocate S. Sheik Ismail, representing an impleading petitioner, referred to the Supreme Court’s recent order in which elaborate directions had been issued to all High Courts in the country for ensuring expeditious disposal of MP/MLA cases.

Taking serious note of 5,175 cases (including 2,116 cases that were more than five years old) pending against MPs and MLAs across the country, the apex court had said, there was a compelling need to dispose of those cases on priority since they have a direct bearing on political democracy.

“Confidence and trust of a constituency in its political representative, be it an MP or an MLA, is necessary for efficient and effective functioning of parliamentary democracy. However, such confidence is difficult to expect when figures, as indicated above, loom large in our polity,” the court had said.

A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud directed all High Courts in the country to constitute special benches for monitoring the progress of MP/MLA cases before the special courts and issuing necessary directions for expeditious disposal, the counsel said.

He pointed out that the apex court had also ordered that criminal offences punishable with death and life imprisonment must be given priority in disposal followed by those punishable with five years of imprisonment or more and that trial courts should not adjourn matters except for rare and compelling reasons.

The CJI’s bench had also made it clear that if the trial in any of the criminal cases against MPs or MLAs had been stayed by the High Court, those matters should be listed before the special bench for getting the stay vacated and ensuring conclusion of trial at the earliest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Chennai

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US