Madras High Court tells CBI to record statement of ascetic in the Himalayas

Wanting to ensure the safety of Sadhguru Sri Niranjanananda Giri Swamigal due to contrary statements made regarding his whereabouts, the Madras High Court on Friday requested the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to depute an officer for meeting him and recording his statement since he appeared before the court only through video call and claimed to be in “deep Tapas (meditation)” in the Himalayas.

Justice M. Dhandapani wondered why did a counsel, representing the ascetic, claim that his client was very much available at Thennangur village in Vandavasi Taluk of Tiruvannamalai district in the forenoon session of the hearing of a batch of cases whereas the pontiff, who appeared through video call in the afternoon session, claimed to be speaking from somewhere near Badrinath in Uttarakhand.

Earlier, senior counsel S. Parthasarathy, representing G.A. Trust which manages the Panduranga Rukmayee Temple in Thennangur, had told the court that the ascetic was missing since October 2018 from when the other trustees had been looking after the day-to-day affairs. The court was also told that the ascetic had abdicated his responsibilities and abandoned the trust as well as the temples managed by it.

On the other hand, the pontiff said he was in deep Tapas in the Himalayas as per his Guru’s advice and that he had appointed a group of individuals to manage the trust as well as the temples. He claimed the institutions were functioning smoothly as per his advice and that he was also giving necessary suggestions from time to time for their effective administration.

“What prevented your counsel from telling the court in the morning that you are in the Himalayas? This court is concerned about your safety and wants to make sure that you are not under the influence of any person. It cannot be done through video call. Let an officer from the CBI meet you in person wherever you are, record your statement and submit it in the court by November 8,” the judge said.

When the pontiff requested the court to not disturb his Tapas and said that he had been moving around from one place to another without any permanent place of stay in the Himalayas, the judge replied that the CBI official would hardly take half an hour to record the statement without disturbing the Tapas. He asked CBI Special Public Prosecutor K. Srinivasan to get an officer deputed for the purpose.

The orders were passed on a batch of three writ petitions filed in 2020. While two petitions had been filed by the trust, represented by its managing trustee S. Raamassubramanian, levelling various allegations against the ascetic; the third petition had been filed by Rayan Narayan, the Srikaryam (private secretary) of the ascetic, accusing the trustees of having misappropriated the trust funds.

In the third writ petition, Mr. Narayan had claimed the ascetic was the pontiff of Sri Gnanananda Giri Peetam and that his right to administer the trust, the temples and all other institutions associated with them had been upheld by a Joint Commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department in Villupuram district on January 9, 2020.

On the other hand, challenging the Joint Commissioner’s orders, the trustees contended that there was no Peedathipathi (pontiff) for Sri Gnanananda Giri Peetam. They told the court that the trust was formed in 1982 by Swami Haridhos Giri who was the disciple of Swami Gnanananda Giri of Tapovanam near Tirukovilur. In 1994, Swami Haridhos Giri had attained Jala Samadhi in the Himalayas.

In 2011., one B. Arun Kumar expressed interest in taking Sanyasa Deeksha and came to be known as Sri Niranjanananda Giri Swamigal. He was inducted as one of the trustees in 2013. In May 2018, he left Thennangur stating that he was going to the Himalayas but the trustees received complaints that he had actually gone to the United Kingdom for diverting trust funds for creating scholarships in a foreign institution.

When the trustees questioned him about the visit on his return to Thennangur in August 2018, the ascetic disappeared in October 2018 without any clue about his whereabouts, the managing trustee said.