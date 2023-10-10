Madras High Court takes up former Labour Minister’s 23-year-old criminal appeal for hearing

October 10, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

Justice G. Jayachandran, holding the portfolio of MP/MLA cases in the Madras High Court, has decided to take up for final hearing all old criminal appeals related to incumbent as well as former legislators. On Monday, he listed for hearing the oldest appeal pending in the High Court for the last 23 years.

Former Labour Minister A.M. Paramasivam (since dead), who served in Jayalalithaa’s cabinet between 1991 and 1996, and his wife P. Nallammal had filed the appeal in December 2000 challenging their conviction and sentence imposed by a trial court in a disproportionate assets case booked by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption.

The judge told the appellant’s counsel that he had ordered listing of all old criminal appeals and found his case to be the oldest. However, when the counsel M. Velmurugan sought a short accommodation on account of personal incovenience, the judge accepted his request and ordered listing of the appeal again on October 16.

Hailing from Nelliyendalpatti in Madurai district, Paramasivam had died in March 2015. He had served as a Minister during the 1991-96 AIADMK regime after being elected from Sholavandan Assembly constituency. The DVAC had registered the case and filed a charge sheet against him and his wife during the DMK regime in 1997.

TM SELVAGANAPATHY

The second oldest case taken up by Justice G. Jayachandran on Monday was the appeals filed by former AIADMK Minister T.M. Selvagangapathy, who subsequently joined the DMK, and three others challenging their 2014 conviction and sentence imposed by a trial court in the cremation shed scam case probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The case was related to the charge of having caused wrongful loss to the government through substandard construction of cremation sheds under the Jawahar Rozgar Yojana when Selvaganapathy served as Minister for Rural Development and Local Administration in Jayalalithaaa’s cabinet between 1991 and 1996.

The former Minister was serving as a Rajya Sabha member, representing the DMK, when a special court for CBI cases convicted and sentenced him to two years of rigorous imprisonment in 2014. He had suffered disqualification from being a member of the parliament in view of Section 8(3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

On Monday, Justice Jayachandran recorded the submission made by the counsel that one of the five convicts in the case had died and hence there were only four appellants before the court. He directed the Registry to list the appeals of the surviving convicts for final hearing on Friday (October 13, 2023).

