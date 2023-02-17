Madras High Court suggests sale of Aavin milk in glass bottles on a pilot basis

February 17, 2023 12:12 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court has asked the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited, to explore the possibility of selling its Aavin brand of milk in glass bottles, instead of the present practice of using plastic packets, within the territorial limits of any one of the municipal corporations in the State on a pilot basis.

Justices S. Vaidyanathan and P.T. Asha made the suggestion and Additional Advocate General J. Ravindran readily agreed to get instructions by March 8 from the Milk and Dairy Development Department as well as the milk producers’ federation on the corporation or division where the project could be implemented.

The judges were seized of a revision petition filed by an association of plastic manufacturers in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry against their 2019 order upholding the government ban imposed on single-use plastic products due to environmental concerns. Now, they took note of the availability of biodegradable and compostable plastic products.

The judges found that the Institute of Petrochemicals Technology and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board had approved these biodegradable and compostable plastics but there was no composting unit available in the State. They directed the AAG to explore the possibility of establishing such composting units.

Further, since the manufacturing units of the petitioners before the court had been closed down for having manufactured the banned single-use plastic products, the judges wanted to know whether they could be allowed to revive operations if they begin to manufacture biodegradable and compostable plastics after obtaining due approvals.

The Bench wanted the AAG to address all issues raised by them during the next hearing of the revision petition on March 8.