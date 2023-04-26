Madras High Court stays T.N. government’s order permitting serving of liquor at sporting events

April 26, 2023 03:31 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Wednesday, April 26, stayed the operation of a Government Order (G.O.) issued on March 18 permitting serving of liquor to guests at national or international conferences/summits at conference halls, convention centres (other than those in educational institutions) and in other venues such as stadia hosting sports events of national or international importance.

Justices S. Vaidyanathan and R. Kalaimathi granted the interim stay following a public interest litigation petition filed by K. Balu, president of Advocates’ Forum for Social Justice, challenging the validity of the GO. The judges passed interim orders and directed the High Court Registry to list the case for further hearing in June since the court would go on a month-long summer vacation during May.

Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram brought it to the notice of the court that the PIL petition had been filed challenging the March 18 G.O., but the G.O. had been amended on April 24.

The original G.O. had provided for the grant of special licences to serve liquor at certain events conducted at marriage halls and also for household celebrations, functions and parties. All those provisions have been deleted in the revised G.O., he stated.

At present, the special licence has been permitted only for serving liquor to participants of international and national conferences, summits and sporting events at conference halls, convention centres and stadia. Therefore, the litigant might have to file a fresh PIL petition challenging the April 24 G.O., the A-G said. “Let him challenge the new G.O. and show reasons,” he told the court and opposed interim orders.

However, advocate M.R. Jothimanian, representing the PIL petitioner, told the court that there was no necessity to file a new petition since the litigant had already filed an additional affidavit explaining the amendment made to the March 18 G.O. He said that even the amendment could not stand the scrutiny of law which requires a minimum distance to be maintained between liquor shops and places of worship as well as educational institutions.

The counsel contended that allowing serving of liquor at convention centres and conference halls during national/international events would also lead to nuisance in residential areas.

