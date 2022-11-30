Madras High Court shocked to learn about corruption cases pending trial since 1983

November 30, 2022 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - CHENNAI

1,635 cases are pending trial in 14 districts under the north range of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption. Justice S.M. Subramaniam says the delay will only encourage corrupt practices and therefore the police as well as trial courts must work in tandem to ensure speedy trial

The Hindu Bureau

Shocked to learn that 1,635 corruption cases booked between 1983 and 2021 are pending trial in just 14 districts under the north range of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC), the Madras High Court has said the trial courts as well as the police must work together to ensure a speedy trial in such cases than indulge in a blame game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice S.M. Subramaniam wrote, “If corruption cases are kept pending for years together, then, there is no possibility of controlling corrupt practices among public servants. The offenders will get an encouragement that they can escape from the clutches of law. Practical and pragmatic approach is required for the purpose of solving the problem.”

Taking note of a complaint made by the DVAC that the trial proceedings were not being conducted on a day-to-day basis because of which the agency find it difficult to produce the witnesses, the judge said that once the trial commences, it must be concluded at the earliest without any long adjournments.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“There is a current trend in the courts where parties seek adjournments for forum hunting, for harassing the other parties and to achieve their goals in an indirect manner. At the outset, various trickery methods are adopted by the parties to get adjournments in order to evade the proceedings or prolong the litigation,” the judge said.

Dealing with a corruption case pending for the last 22 years, he went on to state, “A few legal brains and ill-natured litigants are attempting to adopt such delaying tactics by finding out certain loopholes in the judicial system. Such ideas or intention of the parties, at no circumstances, be encouraged by the courts.”

The data obtained by the judge from the Superintendent of Police, DVAC (north range), revealed that 1,153 corruption cases booked between 2011 and 2021; 421 cases booked between 2001 and 2010; 54 between 1991 and 2000; and seven registered between 1983 and 1990 were still pending trial.

The number of such cases were more even in Chennai (128), Coimbatore (80), Salem (83), Tiruchi (112) and Madurai (56), which had special courts to deal with cases booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The judge termed such a delay in completing trial in corruption cases as extremely unfortunate. “If trial is allowed to go on in this manner in corruption cases, this court is afraid that all these cases will end in vain without any fruitful results. The very purpose and object of the Prevention of Corruption Act will be defeated,” he said, underscoring the need for the DVAC as well as the trial court to ensure a speedy trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US