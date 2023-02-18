ADVERTISEMENT

Madras High Court sets aside conviction and sentence imposed in ivory possession case from July 2000

February 18, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Court acquits petitioner since the Coonoor Forest Range Officer failed to prove the case against him; judge says no independent material or evidence besides the confession statement is available to convict him

The Hindu Bureau

The Q branch police had intercepted the petitioner on July 17, 2000 and found him to be in possession of two ivories, each weighing 500 g. Photo: File | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

The Madras High Court has set aside the conviction and three-year imprisonment imposed by a trial court on an individual for possessing two ivories measuring 24 cm in length and 10 cm in circumference. The ivories were reportedly recovered from him way back in July 2000.

Allowing a criminal revision case filed by Thambu alias Thambattan, Justice P. Velmurugan set aside an order passed by a Sessions Court at Udhagamandalam in the Nilgiris in 2020 confirming the conviction and sentence imposed by a Judicial Magistrate in Coonoor in 2014.

The judge held that the findings of the both the courts below were “perverse”, and therefore, liable to be set aside. He acquitted the revision petitioner from all charges since the Coonoor Forest Range Officer had failed to prove the case against him and ordered a refund of the fine amount.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the prosecution, the Q branch police had intercepted the revision petitioner during patrol duty on July 17, 2000 and found him to be in possession of two ivories, each weighing 500 g. On inquiry, the petitioner had also reportedly made a confession statement.

After a thorough investigation, a charge sheet was laid against him for various offences under the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972 and the Tamil Nadu Forest Act of 1882. However, the Judicial Magistrate found him guilty under the Wildlife Act alone, and it was confirmed by the Sessions Court.

While assailing the decisions by way of a revision, the petitioner’s counsel K. Balasubramaniam contended that an independent witness, in whose presence the prosecution claimed to have prepared the seizure mahazar, had turned hostile, and hence, there was no credible evidence in the case.

Concurring with his submissions, the judge said the accused could not be convicted solely on the basis of the alleged confession statement. “Except the confession statement, no other independent material or any evidence is available to convict the petitioner in this case,” he pointed out.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US