Madras High Court allows plea to set aside consent for contempt proceedings against Thuglak editor S. Gurumurthy

October 04, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Wednesday allowed a writ petition filed by Tamil magazine Thuglak’s editor, S. Gurumurthy to set aside an order passed by Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram on September 27, 2021 recalling his predecessor Vijay Narayan’s March 31, 2021 order, through which consent was refused for the initiation of criminal contempt of court proceedings against him.

Justice N. Seshasayee allowed the 2022 plea of Mr. Gurumurthy, to set aside the incumbent A-G’s recall order passed at the instance of advocate S. Doraisamy of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) whose request for consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings had originally been rejected by Mr. Narayan.

The issue relates to certain comments made by Mr. Gurumurthy about the judiciary during the magazine’s annual meet with its readers on January 14 2021. He had made the comments in response to a query from one of the magazine’s readers on judicial delays in deciding corruption cases.

Then, he had said that even Supreme Court judges get appointed by politicians and that the aspirants succeed in getting appointed to such posts only by beseeching one person or the other and by holding on to their feet. However, the next day, he expressed regret for the remarks made at the meeting. He clarified that his intent was to highlight how some candidates for judges, for even the highest court go and beseech politicians for support. “But in the spur and heat of the moment, I mentioned judges instead of candidates,” he clarified.

Thereafter, Mr. Doraisamy approached the then A-G Mr. Narayan seeking consent to initiate criminal contempt for Mr. Gurumurthy’s remarks.

The consent was sought in terms of Section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 which requires the Advocate General to give his/her nod before before any individual can file a petition in the High Court for initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against another person. On March 31, 2021, Mr. Narayan rejected the request for consent.

However, after a change in office in May 2021, Mr. Doraisamy made an application to recall the March 31 order and the incumbent A-G Mr. Shunmugasundaram allowed the application on the ground that his predecessor appeared to have rejected the request by mistake without waiting for the submission of an English translation of the Tamil speech.

Aggrieved over this, Mr. Gurumurthy had approached the High Court with the present writ petition alleging that there was a “motive” behind the recall order. He also said, such a course of action was unprecedented and that it was in contravention of the provisions of the 1971 Act.

