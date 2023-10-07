Madras High Court set to roll out version 3.0 of its e-filing system

October 07, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court is all set to take a major leap in upgrading its e-filing technology with the roll out of 3.0 version, which boasts features more advanced than its previous versions.

The new software will considerably reduce the amount of metadata to be keyed in by advocates while filing cases, help keep track of all cases filed by them in courts across the State, and enable uploading videos of litigants to confirm that it is they who filed the cases.

Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala will be rolling out the new version of the software in the presence of the High Court’s computer committee chairman Justice M. Sundar and its members Justices G.R. Swaminathan, Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, D. Bharatha Chakravarthy, and R. Vijayakumar. An e-bail bond module and a software for digital transmission of trial court records will also be launched during the event planned at the Principal Seat of the High Court in Chennai.

The e-bail bond module, developed by the court’s in-house software team, was already tested in Thoothukudi district and all the glitches have been rectified before taking the call to extend the facility across the State. After its launch, bail bonds, executed along with sureties, will be transmitted through e-mail to the prison concerned immediately so that accused can be released without having to undergo unnecessary incarceration.

Similarly, the software for digital transmission of trial court records will completely eliminate complaints of the records getting misplaced during physical transmission. Since even old records have now been digitised, the trial courts can send those records electronically to the Principal Seat of the High Court as well as the Madurai Bench for the hearing of criminal appeals and so on, High Court officials said.

They pointed out that the Madras High Court has been in the forefront of adopting technology with the assistance of the Bar, and the efforts taken by it have been recognised by the e-committee of the Supreme Court.

