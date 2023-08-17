Madras High Court seizes case bundle from a special court for money laundering cases following a complaint by ED

August 17, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a not so frequent move, the Madras High Court on Thursday directed its Registrar (Vigilance) to immediately seize a case bundle from a special court for money laundering cases after the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) complained about grant of bail to a high profile accused without elucidating the reasons as mandated under Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Justice G. Jayachandran passed the orders after N. Ramesh, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) for ED, made a mention seeking permission for an urgent motion against the bail order passed by the XIII Additional Special Court for CBI Cases which was also the designated court for PMLA cases. He took serious note of the submission made across the bar by the SPP that all was not well with the special court.

The prosecutor said the ED had arrested Non Resident Indian (NRI) Ahmed A.R. Buhari on March 3, 2022 in a case booked for having cheated several public sector power companies by supplying inferior quality coal at inflated prices and laundering the over invoiced money of around ₹564.48 crore through shell companies. His bail applications were dismissed by the special court, High Court as well as Supreme Court last year.

Two of his subsequent bail petitions were dismissed by the special court on March 17 and 31 this year. Subsequently, he filed a bail petition before the High Court but withdrew it on July 18 even before it could be taken up for hearing. Instead, he moved the special court again seeking bail. The ED filed a counter affidavit and opposed the plea on August 4 after which the petition was ordered to be listed on August 8 for orders.

However, the orders were not pronounced on August 8 and the case was listed again on August 10 and August 16 before the special court under the caption ‘for clarification,’ though no hearing on any clarification took place on those days. Intrigued, the ED presented a petition before the special court on Wednesday to reopen the case but the special court refused to accept the petition and instead granted bail to the accused.

Though attempts were made to peruse the bail order, the ED officials could not do so because only the operative portion of the order had been passed. Taking exception to such strange procedure, the SPP told the High Court that a PMLA offender could not be released on bail unless the court concerned was satisfied that there were reasonable grounds for believing that the petitioner was not guilty of such offence and that he was not likely to commit any offence while on bail.

“Considering the grave allegation made across the Bar,” Justice Jayachandran requested the Registrar (Vigilance) to immediately collect the case bundle from the special court. On persual of the bundle, he found that the special court had passed only operative portion of the order containing the bail conditions and there was no discussion either about the arguments advanced by both sides or the embargo for grant of bail under Section 45 of the PMLA.

“Furthermore, when the prosecution has filed a petition to reopen the case, ignoring the said petition, the trial court has hurriedly passed the non-speaking order granting bail. The copy of the order was also not made available to the prosecution for reasons best known... Case records seized by the Registrar (Vigilance) also do not contain a detailed order except the docket order which is signed by the Presiding Officer,” the judge wrote.

After observing that the bail order passed by the special court needs to examined further, the judge stayed its operation and ordered notice, returnable by August 23, to the accused. He also directed the Registrar (Vigilance) to return the case bundle to the special court after taking photocopies for reference.

