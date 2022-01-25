Madras High Court restrains South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce from conducting AGM

Election for the chamber was held within a short duration, says petitioner

The Madras High Court on Monday restrained South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce from conducting its Annual General Meeting either on February 6 or any other date without following the memorandum of association, rules and regulations governing the chamber.

Justice Abdul Quddhose granted the interim injunction after senior counsel T.V. Ramanujam, representing producer R. Kishore Kumar alias Guinness Kishore, questioned the election conducted for the chamber of commerce within a short notice between January 3 and 10.

He complained that members in not only Tamil Nadu but also those in the neighbouring States of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka could not participate in the poll due to the short notice and therefore certain members were declared elected unopposed.

In an affidavit filed through his counsel on record Arvind Srevatsa, the plaintiff stated that the election notification issued on January 3, for the poll scheduled on January 10, was received by him only on January 5 and therefore those in other States would have received it much later.

Wondering the necessity for holding the election within such a short span of time, the litigant pointed out that those who had filed nominations were declared elected unopposed and they had even planned to conduct the AGM on February 6 on the basis of such election.