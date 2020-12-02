Madras High Court restrains govt. from taking over Kennel Club of India

Restraint on appointing a Special Officer to administer the club due to alleged irregularities by some of the elected office-bearers

The Madras High Court has restrained the State government from taking over the administration of Kennel Club of India (KCI) and appointing a Special Officer to administer it due to alleged irregularities by some of the elected office-bearers.

Justice N. Sathish Kumar on Tuesday ordered that no further proceedings, pursuant to a show cause notice issued by the Registration Department Secretary Beela Rajesh on October 29, should be taken against the KCI till December 22.

The interim order was passed pursuant to a civil suit preferred by the KCI, represented by its secretary-cum-treasurer C.V. Sudarshan, challenging the show cause notice. Advocate R. Srinivas argued that the notice was not sustainable in law.

In the notice, the Revenue Secretary stated that some members of the KCI had lodged complaints against a few office-bearers. On inquiry, it was found that ₹39.20 lakh and ₹10 lakh had been paid from club funds to Mr. Sudarshan and one Rukmini as honorarium and ex-gratia payment respectively in violation of the rules.