Madras High Court restrains C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar from making unsubstantiated allegations against Minister Senthilbalaji

April 12, 2023 03:16 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Wednesday restrained C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar, who recently switched from the BJP to the AIADMK, from making unsubstantiated allegations of corruption against V. Senthilbalaji, Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy granted the interim injunction until the disposal of a ₹2 crore defamation suit preferred by the Minister, through Senior Counsel P. Wilson and M.S. Krishnan, for the tweets and other social media posts of Mr. Kumar, made when he was with the BJP last year.

The judge also directed the defendant to take down the posts that had been made without any materials to substantiate the allegation of corruption.

