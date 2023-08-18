Madras High Court restrains Chengalpattu district administration from demolishing Vanniyar Sangam building

August 18, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Friday restrained Chengalpattu district administration from demolishing a building constructed by the Vanniyar Sangam decades ago at St. Thomas Mount in Chennai on 41,952 sq. ft. of land that purportedly belonged to the State government.

Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu ordered maintenance of status quo till December 22 after recording the submission of Additional Advocate General J. Ravindran that the Pallavaram tahsildar had taken possession of the property after issuing notice to the association.

Passing interim orders on an urgent writ petition filed by the association against the eviction proceedings, the first Division Bench granted time till Tuesday for the AAG to submit documents to prove it was a public land and directed him to ensure the building was not demolished by then.

Representing the petitioner association, senior counsel N.L. Rajah told the court that the building was used a temporary hostel for youth who come to Chennai from various parts of the State to prepare for competitive examinations. He said more than 50 youths were left without a shelter because of the eviction proceedings.

On the other hand, the AAG told the court that there were only six youths residing in the building when the revenue officials went to take possession of it. Of the six, five students were provided alternative accommodation by the revenue officials and only one student rejected the offer, he said.

The AAG said the government officials were willing to provide alternative accommodation to more students if the petitioner submitted their details along with identity cards. The law officer asserted that the land belonged to the government and not to the Sangam.

In an affidavit filed through its counsel on record K. Balu, the Sangam said the Revenue department had no role in the issue since a civil suit related to a dispute over the title of the property was pending between the association and the Vadapalani Kasi Viswanathar Temple before a court in Alandur since 1999.

