Madras High Court reserves orders on suspended special T.N. DGP’s plea to recall witnesses in sexual harassment case

Justice G. Chandrasekharan deferred his verdict after hearing the arguments of senior counsel Abdul Saleem, who denied the charge that Rajesh Das, who has been accused of sexual harassment by a woman IPS officer, was trying to delay the trial

April 19, 2023 03:57 pm | Updated 03:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Suspended Special Director General of Police Rajesh Das seen in a court in Villupuram in August 2021. File

Suspended Special Director General of Police Rajesh Das seen in a court in Villupuram in August 2021. File | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The Madras High Court on Wednesday reserved orders on a plea made by suspended Special Director-General of Police (DGP) Rajesh Das, seeking a direction to Villupuram Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) to recall four witnesses, including a woman Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who had accused him of having made sexual advances towards her, as well as her husband, so that his lawyers could subject them to further cross examinations.

Justice G. Chandrasekharan deferred his verdict after hearing the arguments of senior counsel Abdul Saleem who denied the charge that the suspended special DGP was attempting to delay the trial. He stressed that further cross examination was necessary to cull out the truth in the light of facts that had emerged after the examination of former Home Secretary S.K. Prabhakar and former DGP (Law and Order) J.K. Tripathi.

