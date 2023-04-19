ADVERTISEMENT

Madras High Court reserves orders on plea by ex-Minister C. Ve. Shanmugam to continue his security cover

April 19, 2023 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

While the former Law Minister of the AIADMK has said he continues to receive threats, the prosecution said that a security review committee had found that police protection need not be given to him, in the absence of any threats

The Hindu Bureau

C. Ve. Shanmugam. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Madras High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a writ petition filed by former Law Minister C. Ve. Shanmugam of the AIADMK, seeking a direction to the State government to continue his police protection on the grounds that there was a serious threat to his life ever since 2006, when he was attacked by an armed gang.

Justice G. Chandrasekharan deferred his judgement after hearing the petitioner’s counsel who contended that the former Minister was continuing to receive life threats from anonymous persons over the phone. The prosecution contended that a security review committee had found that the police cover need not be extended any further due to the absence of threats.

