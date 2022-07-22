Madras High Court rejects plea for third postmortem on Kallakurichi girl

Court orders analysis of first two postmortem reports by a team of forensic science experts from JIPMER, Puducherry

The Madras High Court on Friday rejected the plea for conducting a third post mortem in Kallakuruchi school girl death case since an expert opined that dissecting the body multiple times might not yield any result.

Justice N. Sathish Kumar, however, constituted a team of three forensic science experts from Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry to analyse the reports and videos of first two post mortems.

The judge directed the team comprising Kusa Kumar Shaha, Siddharth Das and Ambika Prasad Patra, all from the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology of JIPMER to submit their opinion to the Villupuram Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in a sealed cover within a month.

He also recorded the undertaking of R. Sankarasubbu, counsel for the girl’s father, that her family will accept the body between 6 am and 7 am on Saturday and perform the funeral rites too on the same day very peacefully without giving room for any kind of violence as it happened on Sunday.

The judge made it clear that the girl’s father could obtain copies of the post mortem certificates from the CJM by filing necessary application after the expert team submits its final opinion. He said the petitioner could also obtain copies of the videos from the Magistrate on merits.

During the hearing of the case, the judge expressed displeasure over the girl’s father coming up with new allegations with each passing day. He recalled the petitioner’s original request was to order a Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) probe and to conduct a re-postmortem. Both his requests were acceded too.

While the DGP ordered the CB-CID inquiry after Sunday’s violence with regard to the girl’s death in her private school campus on July 13, Justice Kumar ordered a second post mortem on Monday by a team of forensic experts handpicked by him.

Accordingly, the second post mortem was conducted on Tuesday. In the mean time, the petitioner filed an appeal before the Supreme court and insisted upon including a doctor of his choice during the second post mortem.

When the appeal was heard by the Supreme court on Thursday, the appellant withdrew his appeal with liberty to ventilate his grievances before the High court. Hence, the petitioner insisted on a third postmortem.

Justice Kumar summoned R. Selvakumar, Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine, Government Kilpauk Medical College to the court on Friday only to hear from the latter that he had not come across any case, in his career spanning 25 years, of a third post mortem having been conducted.

The Professor told the court it would, however, be possible for experts to offer an opinion after perusing the first two post mortems and the videos . Hence the judge ordered accordingly and adjourned the case to July 29 for the police to file a status report.