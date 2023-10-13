Madras High Court rejects plea against penalty imposed on cinema theatres for playing shows at 4 a.m. and 8 a.m.

October 13, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a batch of writ petitions filed by six cinema theatres of a multiplex against the total fine amount of ₹24,000 imposed on them for having played 15 shows of Ajith starrer Thunivu, Vijay starrer Varisu and Simbu starrer Pathu Thala at 1 a.m., 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. in January and March this year.

Justice N. Seshasayee dismissed the writ petitions filed by Rohini, Rackini, Randhini, Rupini and Rukmini theatres, all part of Rohini Movie Park at Koyambedu in Chennai against the penalty ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹4,000 imposed on them by the Greater Chennai Commissioner of Police on March 31, 2023 and June 10, 2023.

The judge agreed with State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah that the cinema theatres could not seek umbrage under a Government Order issued on June 6, 2022 permitting shops and establishments to function round-the-clock to contend that theatres would also fall under the definition of the term ‘establishment.’

ADVERTISEMENT

He held that the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishment Act, 1947 would be applicable to the cinema theatres only to the extent of safeguarding the working conditions of their employees, whereas issues related to show timings would have to be necessarily decided only under the Tamil Nadu Cinema (Regulations) Act, 1955.

According to a Government Order issued by the Home (Cinema) department on January 11, 2023, the theatres could play only five shows a day. They should start the first show of the day only after 9 a.m. and end the last show before 1.30 a.m. However, in the present case, shows had been played at 4 a.m. and 8 a.m., the judge pointed out.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.