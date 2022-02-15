Madras High Court refuses to order fuel subsidy for mechanised farming
Subsidy is a matter of government policy, says the court
The Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation petition which sought a direction to the Centre as well as the State government to provide subsidy on petrol, diesel and kerosene to those engaged in mechanised farming in order to ensure food security.
Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy rejected the PIL petition at the admission stage itself on the ground that provision of subsidy was a matter of government policy and it was not for the courts to issue directions on policy matters.
