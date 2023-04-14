Madras High Court refuses to order draining of water from lake in Namakkal to protect illegally-constructed houses

April 14, 2023 12:17 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High court has refused to order the opening of the sluices of a 126-acre lake in Namakkal district, to protect residential houses that have been constructed illegally on plots of land prone to submerging when the water level in the lake remains high. It has said, the precious water required for the ayacutdars (farmers entitled to irrigation rights from a water body) until the next monsoon could not be wasted now for the benefit of the lawbreakers.

“It is only the man made mischief which has to be undone and not the natural stagnation of water which has to be prevented,” wrote Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy while dismissing the case filed by the Chandrasekarapuram panchayat president who had sought a direction to open the sluices of the sprawling lake situated in the adjacent Anaipalayam village at Rasipuram Taluk in Nammakal district.

The judges pointed out that Chandrasekarapuram had got around 8,000 residents while 800 people were residing in Anaipalayam which was a Ryotwari (belonging to peasants) village all along. Chandrasekarapuram, on the other hand, had been classified as a Mitta (estate) when the Tamil Nadu Estates (Abolition And Conversion into Ryotwari) Act of 1948 came into force. After the law, officials refused to issue Ryotwari pattas to about 500 acres. The Commissioner of Settlements, Board of Revenue had refused to issue the patta on March 23, 1962 on the ground that those lands were prone to submersion.

The refusal order was challenged and a single judge of the High Court on September 3, 1964 ordered reconsideration of the matter. Accordingly, an Assistant Settlement Officer granted the Ryotwari patta for those lands on June 19, 1971 by imposing four significant conditions. The conditions stated that the pattadars should not put up check dams or dig channels affecting the water level of Anaipalayam lake; they should not impose any new conditions affecting the rights of Anaipalayam ayacutdars; they should not interfere with the easement rights of the public over the tank and they should not prevent in any form, the stagnation of water in the lake. The Division Bench hailed the the then government officers for their sincerity.

However, the judges lamented the insincerity displayed by the successive government officials leading to the conditions being thrown to the winds. Now, those lands had not only been converted into residential plots, the government too had assigned these plots for the landless poor and the panchayat had laid roads, dug borewells and constructed pumping stations on those lands to provide drinking water facility to the residents, they rued.

When there was copious rainfall due to nature’s bounty in 2022, the Anaipalayam lake got filled to its brim and as a natural consequence, the area in Chandrasekarapuram got submerged leading to the present writ petition. The petitioner brought it to the notice of the court that the residents had to walk in two to three feet deep water and therefore it was necessary to drain the water out of the lake to safeguard them from inundation.

The petitioner also complained of not being able to use the borewells to draw groundwater. He told the court that a real estate developer had converted 190 acres of ayacut lands in Anaipalayam village too, into residential plots and at present only around 100 acres were getting irrigated by the lake. Therefore, the ayacutdars may not require much water to be stored in the lake for future use and it could be drained immediately, he argued.

Authoring the verdict, Justice Chakravarthy wrote that storage of water in a lake comes handy not only for future use but also helps in recharging the ground water level besides serving as a medium to sustain biodiversity. “If the residents are put to inconvenience on account of building homes on the land which is prone to submersion during rainy seasons, it is the individuals themselves who have to be blamed,” he said.

“It also shows the callous attitude and recklessness on the part of the State authorities in granting facilities such as water connection, electricity connection, laying of roads, etc., inside such submersible land in contravention of their own order dated June 19, 1971. The argument to open the sluices to release millions of gallons of water so that the tiny borewell is functional again shows our ignorance and how far we have dissociated ourselves from life aligned with nature,” he observed.

The judge quoted acclaimed organic scientist G. Nammalvar to have said, that we must look up to the sky and not under the ground for our water needs. Stating that the Tamil Nadu Change of Land Use (From Agriculture to Non Agriculture Purposes in Non-planning Areas) Rules of 2017 prohibits the conversion of lands that are fit for continuing cultivation, into residential plots, the Bench ordered implementation of those statutory rules in letter and spirit.