ADVERTISEMENT

Madras High Court refuses to interfere with distribution of Michaung relief in cash

December 15, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy direct the State government to file a status report by January 5, 2024 after ensuring that the assistance reaches the needy

The Hindu Bureau

Any interim order to be passed by the court in the two cases might delay the grant of relief to the people, say the judges.

The Madras High Court on Friday refused to interfere with the decision taken by the State government to disburse cash relief of ₹6,000 to those affected on account of heavy rains and inundation due to Cyclone Michaung in Chennai and its surroundings early this month.

Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy said it was very important on the part of the State to provide immediate relief to people who had lost their belongings and whose livelihood had been affected due to the floods.

The judges said they would not want to pass any interim orders on two public interest litigation petitions, which had insisted on increasing the relief amount besides making the payment only through bank transfer without resorting to cash distribution.

Stating that any interim order to be passed by the court in the two cases might delay the grant of relief to the people, the judges asked the State government to file a status report on January 5, 2024 after ensuring the relief reaches the needy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The government had decided to pay the cash relief to the affected families in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvalllur and Chengalpattu districts which witnessed incessant rain on December 4 due to the cyclone and consequent flooding for a few more days.

While it had been decided to pay the relief in cash to those who had lost their belongings due to inundation, the others had been asked to provide their bank details for transferring the money to their accounts after due verification regarding flooding in their localities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US