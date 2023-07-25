Madras High Court refuses to interfere with cancellation of settlement deed by aged parent

July 25, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court has refused to interfere with the invocation of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act of 2007, to cancel a settlement deed executed by an aged woman in favour of her daughter, though the deed did not contain any clause mandating maintenance.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam dismissed a writ petition filed by the daughter challenging the cancellation order passed by the Udumalpet Revenue Divisional Officer on October 22, 2021, despite her contending that a deed could be cancelled only if it had clauses related to maintenance and they had not been complied with.

Referring to the obligation of the Collector to ensure the welfare of the senior citizens residing within his or her district, the judge said the revenue officials had rightly interfered in the dispute between the mother and daughter and cancelled the settlement deed on the basis of the statement given by the aged woman.

