Madras High Court refuses to exempt former special DGP Rajesh Das from surrendering in sexual harassment case

April 23, 2024 11:10 am | Updated 11:10 am IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, dismissed a petition filed by former special Director General of Police (DGP) Rajesh Das, seeking exemption from surrendering despite a trial court as well as an appellate court having found him guilty of making sexual advances towards a woman Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and imposing a punishment of three years of imprisonment.

Justice M. Dhandapani refused to grant exemption to the former top cop from surrendering before Villupuram Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in order to be incarcerated and undergo the punishment period. The judge said the convict would have to surrender, go to jail and then seek suspension of the sentence as well as the grant of bail until the disposal of his revision petition before the High Court.

The Villupuram CJM had convicted and sentenced Das on June 16, 2023, for having sexually harassed a woman Superintendent of Police in February 2021 when they both were travelling together in his car on official duty and were providing security to then Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami who was campaigning for AIADMK during the elections to the Legislative Assembly.

Though the convict went on appeal, the Villlupuram Principal District Court dismissed his plea and confirmed the conviction as well as the sentence on February 12, 2024. Challenging these two concurrent findings of the courts, the convict had approached the High Court with a revision petition and sought exemption from surrendering until the disposal of his revision.

