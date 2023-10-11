HamberMenu
Madras High Court recommends withdrawal of prosecution against former MLA Kumaraguru after he apologised for using foul language against Stalin, Udhayanidhi

Justice G. Jayachandran also grants anticipatory bail since he had conducted a public meet at Mandaveli in Kallakurichi town to seek apology

October 11, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court on Wednesday recommended withdrawal of prosecution against former AIADMK MLA R. Kumaraguru in a case booked for having used foul language against Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin at a public meeting organised by his party at Mandaveli in Kallakurichi town on September 19.

Justice G. Jayachandran also granted anticipatory bail since the former MLA had accepted a suggestion made by the court and conducted another public meeting at the same venue on Monday to apologise for his action. He ordered that the petitioner execute a bond for ₹10,000 with two sureties for a like sum to avail himself of the remedy of advance bail.

The judge recommended withdrawal of prosecution against the petitioner since the latter had repented for his act and tendered an apology in an open forum. Though a government advocate expressed reservations about withdrawal of prosecution, the judge said, “I am only making a recommendation. It is up to the government to accept it or not.”

He said there would be no point in just granting anticipatory bail to the former MLA while keeping the prosecution pending when he had tendered the apology in an open forum. It would be only fair to withdraw the prosecution since the apology had been tendered not only on social media but also at a public meeting at the same venue.

It was on October 4 that the judge asked the petitioner to inform the court by October 11 if he would be willing to conduct another public meeting and apologise for his act.

