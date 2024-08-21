GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Madras High Court quashes money laundering case against retired DGP Jaffar Sait

Justices S.M. Subramaniam and V. Sivagnanam quash the ECIR registered in 2020 since the predicate case investigated by the DVAC itself had got quashed already

Published - August 21, 2024 08:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court on Wednesday quashed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) against retired Director General of Police (DGP) M.S. Jaffar Sait under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) of 2002.

Justices S.M. Subramaniam and V. Sivagnanam quashed the ECIR after it was brought to their notice that the predicate case against him regarding alleged irregular allotment of housing board plots itself had been quashed and therefore the money laundering charge would not survive.

Mr. Sait was a 1986 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who retired from service in December 2020 after serving in top positions as Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) and also as Inspector General of Police (Intelligence) between 2007 and 2011.

He claimed that it was on a complaint made against him by YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar alias A. Shankar that the ED had registered the money laundering case in 2020 on the basis of the irregular plot allotment case investigated by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption.

