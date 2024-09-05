Madras High Court quashes FIR registered against Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje

The Madras High Court on Thursday (September 5, 2024) quashed a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Madurai police against Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje after recording the apology tendered by her to the people of Tamil Nadu for her remarks following the Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru in March this year.

Justice G. Jayachandran passed the orders after Advocate General P.S. Raman said the case could be closed after recording the contents of an affidavit of apology filed by the Minister. He recorded the A-G’s submission too and disposed of the FIR quash petition filed by the Minister through her counsel R. Hariprasad.

The FIR had been booked under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153(A) (promoting enmity between different groups), 505(i)(b) (making statements which may cause public alarm), and 505(2) (making statements that create hatred or ill will) of the Indian Penal Code.

It was registered by the Madurai cyber crime police on the basis of a complaint lodged by a local resident who had watched her remarks made to the media on television channels and social media. Though the FIR quash petition was filed in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, it got transferred to the principal seat.

When the petition was listed for hearing before Justice Jayachandran, holding the portfolio for hearing cases against sitting as well as former legislators, the Minister filed an affidavit tendering apology for the remarks made by her and said she had no intent to hurt the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu.

“Having understood that the comments made by me had hurt the sentiments and feelings of some people of Tamil Nadu, I have already retracted my previous comments and tendered my profound apologies through social media platforms. I have the highest respect and regard to the history, rich culture, tradition and to the people of Tamil Nadu and I had or have no intention whatsoever to hurt the sentiments of people of Tamil Nadu by any conduct of mine. Hence, I hereby once again tender my apology to the people of Tamil Nadu for having caused any hurt from my comments. The same may kindly be taken on record in the interest of justice,” she said.