Madras High Court quashes FIR against AIADMK former Minister Jayakumar after he expresses regret

The Madras High Court on Thursday quashed a criminal case booked against All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) former Minister D. Jayakumar after he expressed regret for his partymen having raised objectionable slogans against the State government, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the police.

Justice G. Jayachandran quashed the case since the former Minister filed an affidavit expressing regret for the incident that had occurred when hundreds of partymen gathered outside Tiruchi cantonment police station on March 16, 2022 when he had gone over there to comply with a bail condition in another case.

The quash petitioner claimed that the partymen had gathered at the police station on their own and that he was in no way responsible for such a huge gathering. He also stated that neither him nor his partymen had any intention of tarnishing the image of the State police.

However, Government Advocate K.M.D. Muhilan brought it to the notice of the court that the partymen had raised slogans against the State government, called the Chief Minister anti-national and accused the police too but the regret in the affidavit had been made only with respect to the act against the police.

“If the petitioner expresses regret for all three acts, then I would not stand in the way of this court quashing the First Information Report (FIR),” the Government Advocate told the court prompting the petitioner’s counsel to clarify that the regret was with respect to the entire incident that had taken place in the police station.

The judge recorded the submission and quashed the FIR.

