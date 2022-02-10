Madras High Court quashes case against YouTuber Maridhas

YouTuber Maridhas. File

Madurai

10 February 2022 12:03 IST

Case pertains to anti-CAA ‘kolam’ protest

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday quashed a private complaint against YouTuber Maridhas that was filed after he had uploaded a video pertaining to the anti-CAA ‘kolam’ protest.

Justice G.R Swaminathan quashed theprivate complaint against Mr. Maridhas on the file of the Judicial Magistrate III, Thoothukudi.

Advertising

Advertising

The complaint was filed by DMK functionary S.R.S. Umari Shankar of Thoothukudi district. It had said that Mr. Maridhas had tarnished the reputation of the DMK and his family members in a video.

But Mr. Maridhas denied the allegations and said the cases were deliberately foisted against him to silence him as he was vocal on YouTube about social issues. He said the present case against him was one such example to stifle his voice.