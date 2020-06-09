Madras High Court permits transparent partitions in court halls across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI

09 June 2020 22:29 IST

The Madras High Court has permitted judicial officers across the State to put up transparent partitions inside all court halls between the dais where they sit and the area where lawyers, litigants and others gather during proceedings.

In a circular issued by e-mail to all principal district judges in the State, the High Court’s Registrar General C. Kumarappan said, the permission had been granted as a preventive measure to be taken against the spread of COVID-19.

Providing two illustrative photographs of the transparent partitions in a court hall, the R-G said, similar partitions could be put up in all court halls by utilising the periodical maintenance funds through the Public Works Department.

The judicial officers were also given liberty to make any other alternative arrangements within reasonable means.