Madras High Court permits RSS route marches in 35 places across Tamil Nadu

October 16, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Monday ordered grant of police permission for RSS route marches planned in 35 places across Tamil Nadu on October 22 and 29.

Justice G. Jayachandran passed the common order on a batch of petitions seeking permission for the event. He made it clear that the police must grant permission at least three to five days in advance.

Stating that there should not be any change in the route of the march, the judge rejected all the objections raised by the police to the grant of permission. He, however, permitted imposition of reasonable restrictions.

The orders were passed after hearing the arguments of Senior Counsel G. Karthikeyan and advocate Rabu Manohar, appearing for the petitioners.

