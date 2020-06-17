Madras High Court permits judicial officers to work from home

CHENNAI

17 June 2020 00:26 IST

Principal District Judges and the Chief Judge of the Small Causes Court in Chennai have been permitted to reduce the strength of staff keeping in view the minimum requirement for normal functioning.

The Administrative Committee of the Madras High Court on Tuesday permitted judicial officers in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengelpet to exercise the option of working from home between June 19 and 31 when the government had decided to impose a complete lockdown in the four districts to fight COVID-19.

An official memorandum issued by the court read: Keeping in view of the gravity of the situation, which is reflected on account of the decision of lockdown taken by the Government in the four districts… judicial officers, except those presiding over special courts, are given the option to function from their residences.”

The Principal District Judges in those districts as well as the Chief Judge of the Small Causes Court in Chennai were permitted to reduce the working staff strength keeping in view the minimum requirement for the functioning of the courts. They were asked to ensure functioning of the essential courts and keep other works to bare minimum.

Other Districts

The committee comprising Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi and Justices Vineet Kothari, R. Subbiah, M. Sathyanarayanan, N. Kirubakaran, M.M. Sundresh and T.S. Sivagnanam also reviewed the functioning of physical open court hearings, with certain restrictions, in 19 other districts across the State and decided to let the arrangement continue.

Accordingly, the physical open court hearings would continue in Dharmapuri, Nilgiris, Krishnagiri, Tiruvarur, Theni, Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam, Karur, Sivaganga, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Erode, Pudukottai, Cuddalore, Namakkal, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Kanniyakumari and Tiruppur districts.