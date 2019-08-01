Madras High Court orders Southern Railway to install CCTV cameras in coaches

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Southern Railway to conduct a survey with the assistance of experts and install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in railway coaches/compartments for the purpose of providing adequate security to women, children and elderly passengers.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam directed the Southern Railway to formulate guidelines in order to meet present-day circumstances, to be followed by security officials in running trains. Efforts had to be taken as expeditiously as possible in the interest of the public at large, the court said.

A large number of women travelled alone even during odd hours on buses, trains and aircraft. It was the duty of the State to ensure their safety. In many countries, CCTV cameras were installed inside public transport at strategic places to track the passengers. Such a policy must be implemented by the Southern Railway also, the court said.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by A. Vinoth, a Grade II Police Constable who was dismissed from service in 2015. Vinoth, who joined service in 2008, was deputed to the Railway Police, Tiruchi. The petitioner had challenged the order of his dismissal.

It is said that, in 2014, Vinoth during patrol duty on the Pearl City Express from Chennai to Thoothukudi, passed certain remarks on a woman passenger under the influence of alcohol. The woman filed a complaint with the Railway Police. The petitioner’s act was confirmed by a woman constable on duty.

The petitioner was placed under suspension and subsequently dismissed from service following departmental inquiry. The petitioner's appeal against the inquiry order was dismissed. Contesting the allegations against him, he filed the writ petition before the High Court.

The court, rejecting the relief sought by the petitioner, said that not only the woman passenger but also a woman colleague, travelling ticket examiner and other passengers had given their statements against the petitioner that he had behaved indecently under the influence of alcohol.

However, the court wondered that given the seriousness of the offence why only departmental disciplinary proceedings were initiated. The very nature of the complaint established an offence that was to be prosecuted under the provisions of criminal law, the court said.