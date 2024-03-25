GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madras High Court orders recounting of 605 rejected postal votes polled in Krishnagiri Assembly constituency in 2021

Justice P.T. Asha passes the order since the AIADMK MLA K. Ashok Kumar had won the election with a slender margin of 794 votes as against his nearest rival candidate T. Senguttuvan of DMK

March 25, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Justice P.T. Asha directed the Registrar General of the High Court to depute any one of the Registrars of the High Court to supervise the recounting process.

Justice P.T. Asha directed the Registrar General of the High Court to depute any one of the Registrars of the High Court to supervise the recounting process. | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K

The Madras High Court on Monday ordered recounting of the 605 rejected postal votes that were polled in Krishnagiri Assembly constituency in 2021 in which AIADMK MLA K. Ashok Kumar had won with a slender margin of 794 votes, compared to his nearest rival candidate T. Senguttuvan of DMK.

Justice P.T. Asha allowed an application filed by the defeated candidate, through his counsel Richardson Wilson, this year for recounting of the rejected postal votes and directed the Registrar General of the High Court to depute any one of the Registrars of the High Court to supervise the recounting process.

The Registrar concerned was directed to complete the exercise in 20 days and file a report before the court listing out the reasons that had been recorded by the Returning Officer in Form 20 for rejection of the postal ballot votes and the reasons that had been recorded for such rejection on the postal covers.

The judge also wanted to know whether the number of rejected votes mentioned under various heads in Form 20 tally with the number of votes rejected under the specific heads as indicated in postal ballot cover. She said, either the contestants or their representatives could be present during the recounting.

The Election Commission of India was also directed to depute at least two officials to assist the Registrar of the High Court in recounting. The judge decided to hear the matter next on April 26 after the Registrar completes the recounting process and files a report before the court as directed.

Though the election petition filed by Mr. Senguttuvan challenging the election of Mr. Ashok Kumar had been pending in the court since 2021, the application to recount the rejected ballot votes was filed only this year on the ground that the Returning Officer had failed to apprise the counting agent of the reasons for rejection.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.