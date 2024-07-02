ADVERTISEMENT

Madras High Court orders conduct of elections to Women Lawyers Association of T.N. Bar Council

Published - July 02, 2024 12:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Court directed the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to complete the entire process before September 30, and also made it clear that future elections must be conducted on time

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Madras High Court. File photograph

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (BCTNP) to conduct an election to the Women Lawyers Association (WLA) functioning from the high court campus before September 30 this year, by appointing an election officer and adequate number of other officials to assist the officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Division Bench of Justices S.M. Subramaniam and C. Kumarappan directed the present office-bearers of the association to hand over all details, including the entire list of members and other details connected with the day-to-day administration of the association, to the secretary of BCTNP within two weeks.

The BCTNP was, in turn, directed to finalise the electoral list, appoint the election officer and conduct the elections as per the bylaws. The judges also made it clear that the new office-bearers must ensure that future elections are conducted on time without giving room for any complaints regarding undue delays.

If the elections do not get conducted on time as per the bylaws, the BCTNP could appoint a woman special officer who should conduct elections to the association within four months of her appointment, they said. The court also ordered strict compliance of the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, 1975.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US