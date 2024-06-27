Madras High Court orders conduct of elections for Egmore Court Advocates Association before August 30

The Madras High Court has ordered the conduct of election to the Egmore Court Advocates Association in Chennai before August 30 this year and directed the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (BCTNP) to appoint an election officer and adequate number of other officials to assist him/her.

A Division Bench of Justices S.M. Subramaniam and C. Kumarappan also directed the Greater Chennai Commissioner of Police to provide adequate protection for the peaceful conduct of the Bar election at the Egmore court premises and the declaration of the results as well on or before August 30.

The judges reminded the lawyers of the necessity to not giving room for any kind of complaints and conduct themselves properly by maintaining absolute decorum especially because they enjoy privileges such as provision of public premises within the court campuses for conducting their association activities.

“In the event of any unruly behavior of the members of the Bar association or any unlawful or illegal activities, the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry is bound to initiate appropriate disciplinary action against the advocates, involving in such activities,” the Division Bench wrote.

Though a request was made for the court to appoint an election officer, the judges refrained from doing so stating that it was the responsibilty of the BCTNP to recognise Bar associations and ensure that the elections to such associations were conducted in a fair and transparent manner.