Madras High Court orders CBI probe into sexual assault of minor in Chennai

The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into a case booked at the Anna Nagar All- Women Police Station in Chennai on August 30 with respect to a 10-year-old girl having been subjected to sexual assault by her neighbour.

A Division Bench of Justices S.M. Subramaniam and V. Sivagnanam passed the orders following a complaint that the police had assaulted the victim’s parents and treated them poorly. They took note that an audio clip containing the victim’s statement had also been leaked to the media.

The judges further said there was a delay of more than 10 days in arresting the accused despite the victim having identified him clearly. The orders were passed on a habeas corpus petition filed by the victim’s mother and also a suo motu habeas corpus petition taken up by the court.

State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah made it clear that he was standing before the court as a law officer not to protect, justify, or cover up any misdeeds of the police. “I am here only as an officer of the court to ensure justice to the victims of crime,” he told the Division Bench.

The SPP said the police had booked a journalist and a YouTuber after the audio clip was made public and added that the investigation was being conducted to find out how it the leak occurred since a woman inspector of police and a Child Welfare Officer had recorded the victim’s statement.

He also argued that a writ of habeas corpus would not lie at all in the present case since the victim was very much in the custody of her parents and there was no question of any illegal detention. He urged the court to let the city police continue with the investigation and unearth the truth.

