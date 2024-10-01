GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madras High Court orders CBI probe into sexual assault of minor in Chennai

The orders were passed following a complaint that the police had assaulted the victim’s parents and treated them poorly

Published - October 01, 2024 07:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into a case booked at the Anna Nagar All- Women Police Station in Chennai on August 30 with respect to a 10-year-old girl having been subjected to sexual assault by her neighbour.

A Division Bench of Justices S.M. Subramaniam and V. Sivagnanam passed the orders following a complaint that the police had assaulted the victim’s parents and treated them poorly. They took note that an audio clip containing the victim’s statement had also been leaked to the media.

The judges further said there was a delay of more than 10 days in arresting the accused despite the victim having identified him clearly. The orders were passed on a habeas corpus petition filed by the victim’s mother and also a suo motu habeas corpus petition taken up by the court.

State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah made it clear that he was standing before the court as a law officer not to protect, justify, or cover up any misdeeds of the police. “I am here only as an officer of the court to ensure justice to the victims of crime,” he told the Division Bench.

The SPP said the police had booked a journalist and a YouTuber after the audio clip was made public and added that the investigation was being conducted to find out how it the leak occurred since a woman inspector of police and a Child Welfare Officer had recorded the victim’s statement.

He also argued that a writ of habeas corpus would not lie at all in the present case since the victim was very much in the custody of her parents and there was no question of any illegal detention. He urged the court to let the city police continue with the investigation and unearth the truth.

Published - October 01, 2024 07:07 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.