ADVERTISEMENT

Madras High Court judge recuses himself from hearing former DGP Natraj’s case because of prior acquaintance

January 20, 2024 12:43 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh directed the High Court Registry to list the case before some other judge after obtaining the Chief Justice’s permission

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Madras High Court Building in Chennai. | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court on Friday recused himself from hearing a petition filed by former Director-General of Police R. Natraj after disclosing that the petitioner was known to him personally and hence, it would not be appropriate for him to hear the plea.

The judge directed the High Court Registry to list the petition before some other judge after obtaining necessary orders from the Chief Justice. However, since Justice G. Jayachandran had already granted interim relief, Justice Venkatesh extended that relief for four more weeks.

ALSO READ
Madras High Court stays investigation against former DGP R. Natraj falsely accused of sharing derogatory content on social media

Mr. Natraj had moved the court in December last to quash a First Information Report (FIR) registered against him by the Tiruchi city cyber crime police on the charge of having shared false messages against the ruling DMK in a WhatsApp group, titled PDP (Public, Defence and Prosecution).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

When the quash petition was listed for admission on December 20, Justice Jayachandran had stayed the investigation till January 19 and granted time for the prosecution to file its counter-affidavit. The prosecution told Justice Venkatesh on Friday that it had filed an application to vacate the stay.

However, since it was represented that the vacate stay application was yet to be numbered, the judge said it would also get listed before some other judge.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US